Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Yamaha Resumes Operations At Tamil Nadu Facility

Yamaha Motor India has announced that it is resuming production at the Kancheepuram factory in Tamil Nadu. The company has begun operations again after receiving the permissions from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Kancheepuram District on May 5, 2020. The manufacturer has been following the social distancing and hygiene guidelines for the safety of its personnel, which was shared with the employees before resuming operations. The company is keeping only the critical functions operable initially, in compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government authorities.

In addition, Yamaha is carrying out frequent sanitisation checks, have made alternative seating arrangements, virtual meetings and staggered timings at the plant canteen. Meanwhile, Yamaha's Chennai head office has also resumed operations, but will emphasise on Work from Home for all employees unless absolutely required, given the current circumstances.

Yamaha also opened about 50 per cent of its dealerships across the country. The outlets are ready to support sales and services, while taking rhe precautionary measures at showrooms, workshops and spare parts counters to ensure employee and customer safety.

Yamaha India also has manufacturing facilities in Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad, Haryana, which continue to remain closed. The company says that it will follow the government's guidelines with respect to restarting operations at these locations, apart opening the remainder of the dealerships pan India.

