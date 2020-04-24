Coronavirus Lockdown: Ashok Leyland Gets Permission To Resume Operations

Home-grown commercial vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland, has announced receiving permission to resume operations at its Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar plants. The company states that it has received permission from relevant government authorities but, right now, the automaker is assessing its supply chain readiness, and plans to commence production based on market demand. According to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas - outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities - will be allowed to operate from April 20, 2020.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Opens Plant Kitchens To Support Fight Against COVID-19

Ashok Leyland is working out the supply chain readiness post which it will commence production in line with demand

Commenting on receiving permission to resume operations, N V Balachandar, President-HR, Communication and CSR, Ashok Leyland said, "The Ashok Leyland plants at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar have received permission from the relevant Government Authorities to resume operations. We are currently working out the supply chain readiness post which we will resume operations and commence production in line with demand."

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Delivers Its First Batch Of BS6 Vehicles Built On New Modular Platform

As for other manufactures, so far, Maruti Suzuki India, and Bajaj Auto have also received permission to resume operations during the lockdown period. While Maruti Suzuki has got permission to resuming operations only at the Manesar plant in Haryana, Bajaj Auto will be resuming operations at its two facilities located in Waluj, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. Separately, Tata Motors has announced that Jaguar Land Rover has plans to gradually resume production from May 18, 2020, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. However, there is no update from Tata Motors on local production.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.