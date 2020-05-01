Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Registers Zero Domestic Sales In April 2020; 632 Vehicles Exported

For the first time in the history, India's largest carmaker has posted zero monthly sales and every automaker is expected to report the same. Yes! The nation has been under a lockdown for the entire month and all operations were closed in April. Not only sales, but the companies are expected to even post zero production figures as all manufacturing plants remained closed as well, abiding the lockdown. However, the government had partially resumed port operations and Maruti Suzuki managed to export 632 vehicles from the Mundra port in Gujarat.

That said, Maruti Suzuki has partially resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after seeking permission from the district administration to resume operations for a single shift. It will also be following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that allows private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas from April 20, but they will have to follow certain guidelines. The Manesar plant will be allowed to operate with 4,696 people and 50 vehicles only.

Maruti Suzuki started production at Manesar plant on April 20.

The company had suspended sales and production March 22 onwards which is when Janta curfew was implemented nationwide. Maruti Suzuki saw a decline of 47 per cent in overall sales in March 2020 selling 83,792 units as compared to the 158,076 units sold in the same month in 2019. This de-growth was a direct result of the coronavirus outbreak which had taken a toll on sales ahead of the lockdown when people were advised to maintain social distancing.

