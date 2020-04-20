Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Strengthens Support To Villages In Haryana

Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 120,000 cooked meals in the last three months.

Maruti Suzuki has been undertaking several initiatives to help its employees and communities around its manufacturing unit in Haryana during the Coronavirus crisis. It has delivered over 120,000 cooked meals in the last three weeks and has distributed over 10,000 ration kits to community members through local administration and the Indian Red Cross Society. It also deployed 17 water ATMs in 16 villages in Haryana and up to 4500 litres of clean water is being dispensed at Aliyar village and 3800 litres of water in Dhana village, both in Haryana.

Speaking on these efforts, Rajesh Uppal, Member Executive Board (HR, IT & Safety)- Maruti Suzuki said, "Regular communication is being undertaken with all regular and outsourced employees through established employee communication channels. In a unique initiative, we are also connecting with family members of employees through video conferencing to engage and motivate them during lockdown days."

Maruti Suzuki is cooking hygienic meals in its in-house kitchen.

We already know that the company has also been manufacturing face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) and it has also supplied them to villages in Haryana and housekeeping staff in Gurugram. Moreover, 16 waste collection vans have been deployed for sanitization in Manesar and Rohtak.

