Coronavirus Lockdown: Royal Enfield Resumes Production At India Plants

Royal Enfield has resumed operations at its India with the Oragadam plant in Chennai. The company's manufacturing facilities have been shut for over 50 days now since March 23, 2020, bearing in mind the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Royal Enfield had temporarily shut production across the globe including its plants in Tamil Nadu and the UK. The resumption of operations at the Oragadam plant are in line with the directives issued by the government on May 1, 2020.

In a bid to maintain social distancing norms and keep the health of its employees in check, Royal Enfield said that the Oragadam plant will begin operations in a staggered manner with minimal staff over a single shift. The employees and shop floor staff residing near the facility will be working at the units in order avoid long-distance travel and public transportation. The manufacturer will also follow workplace sanitisation, as prescribed by the authorities.

The Roya Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's next big launch

Meanwhile, operations at the Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal production facilities will commence in a phased manner. The offices in Chennai, Gurugram and the UK Technical Centre will continue to remain closed for the next few weeks, while employees continue to work from home.

In addition, Royal Enfield has reopened about 120 dealerships pan India, and plans to increase that figure to 300 outlets by mid May. The dealers will follow social distancing norms and will also offer facilities like home test rides. The company has already extended warranty and free services for existing customers, for a period of two months. Post lockdown, the company is expected to introduce the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that replaces the Thunderbird in its line-up.

