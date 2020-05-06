New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Royal Enfield Resumes Production At India Plants

The Oragadam plant in Chennai will be first facility to resume operations starting May 6, 2020, while select Royal Enfield dealerships have begun operations as well.

Updated:
0  Views

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield's 3 plants in India have been inoperative since March 23
  • The Oragadam plant will restart operations with limited employees
  • Royal Enfield has also re-opened about 120 dealerships pan India

Royal Enfield has resumed operations at its India with the Oragadam plant in Chennai. The company's manufacturing facilities have been shut for over 50 days now since March 23, 2020, bearing in mind the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Royal Enfield had temporarily shut production across the globe including its plants in Tamil Nadu and the UK. The resumption of operations at the Oragadam plant are in line with the directives issued by the government on May 1, 2020.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products

In a bid to maintain social distancing norms and keep the health of its employees in check, Royal Enfield said that the Oragadam plant will begin operations in a staggered manner with minimal staff over a single shift. The employees and shop floor staff residing near the facility will be working at the units in order avoid long-distance travel and public transportation. The manufacturer will also follow workplace sanitisation, as prescribed by the authorities.

be475e8o

The Roya Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's next big launch  

Meanwhile, operations at the Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal production facilities will commence in a phased manner. The offices in Chennai, Gurugram and the UK Technical Centre will continue to remain closed for the next few weeks, while employees continue to work from home.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Sells 91 Units In April 2020 Amidst Lockdown

In addition, Royal Enfield has reopened about 120 dealerships pan India, and plans to increase that figure to 300 outlets by mid May. The dealers will follow social distancing norms and will also offer facilities like home test rides. The company has already extended warranty and free services for existing customers, for a period of two months. Post lockdown, the company is expected to introduce the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that replaces the Thunderbird in its line-up.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

