Coronavirus Lockdown: These 4-Wheeled Robots Are Keeping Chennai Police Safe

The Chennai police has found a unique way of interacting with those living in containment zones of the city without risking their lives. Chennai has been one of the worst affected cities in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic and there are many hotspots which need effective policing. Enter the Robot Cop LD which ensures the police is able to do their job without even physically entering these containment zones. The robot is handled via a remote control and can go as far as 1 km by using wireless connectivity.

It took less than a week to create the robot from scratch. The robot is fulfilling multiple objectives which include surveillance, communicating with the locals and avoiding ground level policing. It has a mounted camera for surveillance and a two-way intercom which ensures that apart from making direct public announcements the police can also listen to any communication from the public. The Robot Cop LD also has other features like steering control for precise mobility and a LED display for push messages. The cops have to just stand outside the barricaded areas and interact with locals.

Chennai police roped in many city-based entities and it took just one week to make the robot functional. Robothoughts which specializes in making customised robots, Sci Fi Innovation which makes 3D hologram fans and Callidai Motorworks whose expertise is in making motorised wheel chairs all chipped in to help the police in achieving this task. The Robot Cop LD is certainly helping the authorities in enforcing the lockdown effectively in one of the most sensitive areas when it comes to the ongoing pandemic.

