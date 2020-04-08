Coronavirus: Mahindra Logistics Starts Emergency Transport Services In Hyderabad

The service named 'Alyte' will soon be expanded to other cities in the country

Various companies of the Mahindra group are coming up with solutions that are aimed at easing the troubles of citizens during the Coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra Logistics has added one more dimension to the cause by introducing emergency cab services for those is need of essential services during the lockdown. The enterprise mobility business of one of India's largest 3PL solution providers called "Alyte" will provide these cabs. With this facility the compnay is aiming to help senior citizens, expecting mothers, people with disabilities & other essential activities in times of need. The services are being provided free of cost.

Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. said, "This service will help provide a solution with cars which meet all our standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety. We will soon be extending this to other cities. We encourage members of the community to maintain strict social distancing and venture out only when absolutely required."

Alyte will provide these services through a dedicated fleet, including electric vehicles. Apart from helping with access to medical facilities the service is also helping in procuring essential services like grocery shopping along with visits to banks and post offices. The company will also provide these services to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services. A 24x7 dedicated helpline (+918433958158) has been initiated for the same.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra referred to the service as a new dimension to the term ride sharing. He thanked the team at Mahindra Logistics for coming out with mobility solutions for those who need it the most in these troubled times.

This gives a new dimension to the term ‘Ride- SHARING.' Thank you, Team Mahindra Logistics, for providing access to essential mobility for those who need it most... https://t.co/YjztE9WHie — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2020

The service will operate 24x7 within the limits of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rachakonda.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.