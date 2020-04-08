New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Mahindra Logistics Starts Emergency Transport Services In Hyderabad

A dedicated fleet will transport individuals who are unable to avail transport for essential services during the pandemic

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The service named 'Alyte' will soon be expanded to other cities in the country

Highlights

  • These emergency transport services are being provided free of cost
  • A 24x7 dedicated helpline (+918433958158) has been initiated
  • 24x7 operations in Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rachakonda

Various companies of the Mahindra group are coming up with solutions that are aimed at easing the troubles of citizens during the Coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra Logistics has added one more dimension to the cause by introducing emergency cab services for those is need of essential services during the lockdown. The enterprise mobility business of one of India's largest 3PL solution providers called "Alyte" will provide these cabs. With this facility the compnay is aiming to help senior citizens, expecting mothers, people with disabilities & other essential activities in times of need. The services are being provided free of cost.

Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. said, "This service will help provide a solution with cars which meet all our standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety. We will soon be extending this to other cities. We encourage members of the community to maintain strict social distancing and venture out only when absolutely required."

Alyte will provide these services through a dedicated fleet, including electric vehicles. Apart from helping with access to medical facilities the service is also helping in procuring essential services like grocery shopping along with visits to banks and post offices. The company will also provide these services to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services. A 24x7 dedicated helpline (+918433958158) has been initiated for the same.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra referred to the service as a new dimension to the term ride sharing. He thanked the team at Mahindra Logistics for coming out with mobility solutions for those who need it the most in these troubled times.

0 Comments

The service will operate 24x7 within the limits of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rachakonda.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mahindra models

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.1 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities