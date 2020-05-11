Coronavirus: Nissan Starts Dispatching BS6 Vehicles From Chennai Plant

Nissan India announced that it has started to dispatch of its BS6 vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility in Chennai to its dealerships in green and orange zone across the country. Nissan Motor India also opened its office in Gurgaon as per local government guidelines. Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., the alliance manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4 and dispatch of vehicles started on May 7, 2020.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "In continuation to our customer centric approach, adhering to all local Govt. guidelines and following all necessary health and safety parameters, we have commenced operations across India as part of our business continuity plan"

The company has also said that all staff at dealerships and service centres have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure health and hygiene of all stakeholders.

