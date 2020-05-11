New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Nissan Starts Dispatching BS6 Vehicles From Chennai Plant

The alliance manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4 and dispatch of vehicles started on May 7, 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Nissan India announced that it has started to dispatch of its BS6 vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility in Chennai to its dealerships in green and orange zone across the country. Nissan Motor India also opened its office in Gurgaon as per local government guidelines. Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., the alliance manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4 and dispatch of vehicles started on May 7, 2020.

l3oap9ug

Nissan will launch the 2020 Kicks once the lockdown is lifted 

Nissan

Nissan Cars

Kicks

Terrano

GT-R

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Kicks SUV Revealed

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "In continuation to our customer centric approach, adhering to all local Govt. guidelines and following all necessary health and safety parameters, we have commenced operations across India as part of our business continuity plan"

0 Comments

The company has also said that all staff at dealerships and service centres have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure health and hygiene of all stakeholders.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Kicks with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks

Popular Nissan Cars

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.55 - 14.65 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 10 - 14.65 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.12 Crore *
x
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities