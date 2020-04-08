Coronavirus Outbreak: Ashok Leyland Opens Plant Kitchens To Support Fight Against COVID-19

Ashok Leyland, the home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, and the flagship company of the Hinduja Group has announced opening its plant kitchens to support those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has arranged to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for doctors, paramedical staff, civic and sanitary workers, health department officials, and the local community. Kitchens in five of the company's plants, located in Ennore, Hosur, VVC Chennai, Pantnagar, and Sriperumbudur, have been used to provide 7200 meals so far. Ashok Leyland has said that all these supplies will continue during the entire tenure of the lockdown period.

The Ennore facility is currently catering to civic staff working in Thiruvottiyur Zonal Office, and doctors and paramedical staff working in Stanley and RSRM hospitals, while the Hosur plant's kitchen caters to civic staff and migrant labourers. VVC in Chennai caters to the civic staff of Ponneri, and health staff of Minjur, while the Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand caters to the civic staff, drivers, and poor people of the community. Hinduja Foundries in Sriperumbudur is providing meals to doctors and paramedical staff.

Ashok Leyland has provided 7200 meals so far, including giving food to 181 migrant labourers

Commenting on the initiatives and measures taken by the team, Balachandar NV, President - HR, Communications, & CSR, Ashok Leyland, said, "We at Ashok Leyland are constantly supporting the initiatives of the Government by keeping pace with their needs. We will ensure that we extend support in all possible ways to those brave warriors who are at the forefront of this fight against COVID-19."

Additionally, the company has announced a bunch of other initiatives like offering 200 sets of PPE Kit consisting of cap, gloves, mask, and apron to government hospital doctors. Ashok Leyland's Pantnagar plant has also helped provide essentials to doctors and paramedical staff. The company's the Hosur plant has provided food to 181 migrant labourers from UP, Bihar, and Maharashtra stuck in the area, and around 43,000 tetra packs of flavoured milk of 200ml each have been handed over to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner, to be supplied to civic staff.

