New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Bajaj Auto Workers Agree To 10 Per Cent Pay Cut

Bajaj Auto had proposed a 10 per cent pay cut for its workers, which the workers have accepted. Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, will not be drawing a salary for the period of the lockdown.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto will forego his full salary for the phase two of the lockdown

Highlights

  • Bajaj has a total of 5,000 permanent employees at its three plants
  • The Bajaj Auto Workers Union has agreed to the 10% salary cut as well
  • Bajaj will not implement the pay cut if production resumes from April 21

Bajaj Auto had proposed a 10 per cent pay cut for its workers in a bid to cut down on operating costs of the company amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The company stopped its manufacturing operations on March 24, 2020 and while it is debt-free company with strong financials, it too is looking to reduce costs wherever possible. According to reports on the internet, Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, will forego his full salary during this period. Bajaj Auto will pay full salaries and wages for the time period of March 24 to April 14, 2020. The 10 per cent salary cut is applicable to all Bajaj employees across all locations, including workers at the Chakan plant, Aurangabad plant and the Pantnagar plant. The company's HR department had circulated an email to all its employees, which cited the need of bringing down operational costs. Team carandbike has reached out to Bajaj Auto for a statement on the company implementing pay cuts and we will update you once we hear from them.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 Launched In India

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Dominar 250

Pulsar 125

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar NS200

CT 100

Pulsar 180

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar RS 200

Platina 110

CT 110

Avenger Cruise 220

V15

Chetak

ComforTec

Avenger Street 220

Avenger Street 160

2019 Dominar 400

bajaj auto

(Bajaj Auto stopped its manufacturing processes on March 24, 2020)

Accessed by PTI, the letter said, "Due to unprecedented conditions, business and incomes have stalled in many areas and many companies have either announced or considering several cost-control measures, including some tough ones." We will review it periodically as the uncertainties in the present scenario will be even greater." The letter said.

"We are extremely sensitive to the welfare of our workers and employees. If these deductions were to be made they would be fixed, balanced and measured and graded."

It further said, "The managing director has decided to take the initiative if such a decision is implemented, he will not receive any salary during this period."

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales Drop 55% In March 2020

The report also suggests that the Bajaj Auto workers union has agreed to the temporary 10 per cent pay cut for the second phase of the lockdown. The step of pay cuts will be taken if Bajaj Auto doesn't resume manufacturing operations April 21, 2020 onwards. Bajaj Auto has around 5,000 permanent employees at its three plants of Chakan, Aurangabad and Pantnagar.

0 Comments

Source: Economic Times

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,200 - 98,835 *
Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
₹ 1.6 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 63,616 - 74,118 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 94,195 - 1.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.13 - 1.14 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 33,402 - 48,474 *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.4 - 1.42 Lakh *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 50,899 - 55,373 *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 37,997 - 44,352 *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.17 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 66,739 *
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 1 - 1.15 Lakh *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 40,896 - 48,429 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 94,893 *
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
₹ 1.92 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Popular Actresses From the '90s & Their Luxurious Rides
Popular Actresses From the '90s & Their Luxurious Rides
BMW Group Delivers 2482 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2020
BMW Group Delivers 2482 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2020
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille
2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand
2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand
Select your City
or select from popular cities