Coronavirus Pandemic: JK Tyre To Make Hand Sanitizer To Help Fight COVID-19

The JK Tyre says that it has developed the hand sanitiser at its Global Tech Centre in Mysuru

JK Tyre, the home-grown tyre manufacturer, has announced venturing into the production of hand sanitizers to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will produce the hand sanitizers under a new brand - Total Control Hand Sanitizers. JK Tyre says that it has developed the hand sanitiser at its Global Tech Centre - The Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence - in Mysuru as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. It has acquired all the necessary approvals and licenses for the sanitiser within a record period of eight days, and its production will take place at Jay Kay Gram, Kankroli Plant, Rajasthan.

Also Read: JK Tyre Resumes Partial Operations In India

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said, "The JK Tyre Total Control Hand Sanitizer is our latest contribution towards ongoing relief measures of the government in countering the pandemic. This sanitiser has been developed and produced strictly in accordance with the standards. We will continue with our efforts to fight this pandemic."

Also Read: JK Tyre Extends Support At The Time Of Coronavirus Crisis

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & MG, JK Tyre says the sanitiser has been developed and produced strictly in accordance with WHO standards

The company has announced that in addition to distributing it among local communities, the sanitiser will also be made available to JK Tyre's entire ecosystem, such as the dealer network and channel partners to ensure right hygiene.

Earlier, the company announced reaching out to over 10,000 daily wage workers and migrants with food supplies in every region. The company had also organised medical health camps across 25 villages and conducted surveys in residential localities around its manufacturing facilities and has put up Corona task force that undertakes measures for supporting the needs, health and well-being of colleagues, partners, and their families. JK Tyre had also supplied food, sanitizers and drinking water to over 20,000 people along with police officials and health care workers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.