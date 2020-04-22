Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Extends Warranty For Its CV Customers Worldwide

Tata Motors has extended the warranty for its commercial vehicles customers worldwide and is also working to extend technical support to keep the vehicles running in these challenging times. As part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors is also offering the some add-on benefits to its customers in India which includes, two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the period of national lockdown, two-month extension of the warranty period for all those with a warranty expiry during the period of the lockdown, extension of Tata Suraksha AMC for all those with an expiry during the period of the lockdown, one-month validity extension of all active contracts in Tata Motors Suraksha, one-month extension for customers to avail the AMC service previously scheduled during the period of the lockdown.

Its helpline and support services will also be active for trucks carrying essential commodities, as specified by the Government, during the period of the nationwide lockdown. Moreover, Tata Motors will also be extending the warranty period of its global commercial vehicle customers as per standard warranty terms and conditions. The scheme includes two-month extension of the warranty period for customers located in South Africa, Middle East, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, North-west African countries and Latin American countries where the vehicle warranty expiry is after March 15.

It will also give two-month extension of the warranty period for customers based out of Bangladesh and to customers based out of Sri Lanka with warranty expiry after Match 15, 2020. Two-month extension of the warranty period for customers have also been provided to customers based out of countries like Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and with the vehicle warranty expiry after April 1.

