Coronavirus Pandemic: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Donates ₹ 2 Crore To Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund

The company donated Rs. 1.3 crore to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) whereas the remaining amount of Rs. 64 lakh was collected from employees, which was handed over to Karnataka Chief Ministers Relief Fund COVID-19.

The donation from Toyota Kirloskar Motor was handed over to Karnataka CM, Shri B. S. Yediyurappa

  • Cheque of Rs 2 crore was handed over to Karnataka CM - B. S. Yediyurappa
  • TKM has also taken up other initiatives and measures to fight COVID-19
  • TKM provided 3000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it has handed over the contribution of ₹ 2 crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19 and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). This contribution from the company is a part of its commitment to fight the ramifications caused by the novel Coronavirus Pandemic. A cheque bearing the amount of ₹ 2 crore was handed over to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa by Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Deepak Kumar S Secretary of Employees Union.

From the total amount, the company handed over ₹ 1.3 crore to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The remaining amount of ₹ 64 lakh was donated to Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19, which was collected from employees. Moreover, the Toyota Group companies have also donated an amount of ₹ 55 lakh to the Karnataka State Government.

The company has also deployed 14 buses for backing state's health department 

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "At this hour of crisis, Toyota stands fully committed in support of the communities in overcoming this pandemic which has caused unprecedented distress to humanity. Both Central and State Governments have taken strong decisive and proactive decisions towards containment and further prevention of the spread of Covid-19. We fully support the enormous efforts taken by them and pray that life in the country take a speedy return to normalcy."

The company also contributed by providing 3000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in Karnataka along with 1000 essential kits for the daily wage workers. Apart from these, the company also deployed 14 buses for backing state's health department. TKM has also supported its supplier partner, Stump Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd., for increasing the production of Face Shields for healthcare workers to over 10,000 units each day.

