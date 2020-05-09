New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Yamaha Employees Donate ₹ 61.5 Lakh Toward COVID-19 Relief Fund

In a bid to support the government against the COVID-19 fight, Yamaha India Motor Group (YMIG) employees have voluntarily come forward to donate a day's salary, collectively contributing Rs. 61.5 lakh for the Coronavirus relief funds.

Yamaha employees have joined the fight against COVID 19 by donating a day's salary from April month

Highlights

  • Sum of Rs. 61.5 lakh has been collected through the donation
  • Sum of Rs. 25 lakh each will go to CM's Relief Fund (TN & UP)
  • Total of Rs. 11.5 lakh will be donated to the PM Cares Fund

Yamaha Motor India Group announced that its employees have joined the fight against the novel Coronavirus Pandemic by voluntarily donating a day's salary from the month of April. The Yamaha Motor India Group employees donated a sum of ₹ 61.5 lakh. The employees include both white-collar and blue-collar and some trainees based at the three facilities in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana along with the Corporate office in Chennai and Area offices across the country.

Also Read: Yamaha Gets Ready To Resume Operations After COVID-19 Lockdown

Out of the total donation of ₹ 61.5 lakh, the company will be donating ₹ 25 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (Government of Tamil Nadu) and Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (Government of Uttar Pradesh). The remaining amount of ₹ 11.5 lakh will be donated to the PM Cares Fund. The company came forward to extend their support in the noble cause considering it as a moral responsibility to make efforts and help the government to combat the global pandemic bringing relief to millions of citizens by the means of healthcare, charity and essential goods.

Takahiro Henmi, Executive Vice President, Yamaha Motor India has commented on the donation and said, "This is a global crisis and Yamaha's task as a global company is enormous. During such time what COVID 19 has prompted, Yamaha feels that it is important for everyone to stand united against the pandemic and come forward to support the government in winning this battle. I appreciate and also feel proud as our employees decided to join the global community in full spirit by voluntarily donating a day's salary. It will certainly help the government to fast track relief measures for the people of India. We will also continue to provide assistance to the government in the best way we can."

In the current situation of crisis, the company supported the Indian government's approach for containing the spread of Coronavirus outbreak by closing all its operations across India since the lockdown, which was announced in the last week of March. Moreover, the two-wheeler manufacturer is fully committed towards the necessary health protocols needs to be followed in the wake of COVID-19. The company has been regularly creating awareness among the stakeholders ensuring a safe and healthy environment by adhering to all the guidelines issued by the government.

