Coronavirus: Piaggio Announces Multiple Relief And Safety Initiatives To Fight COVID-19

Piaggio India has announced extending its support in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic in India with multiple relief and safety initiatives. Firstly, the company is arranging for free supplies of ration kits to nearly 1000 migrant labourers in Pune and Baramati, ensuring basic food security for a month. Piaggio has handed over the ration kits to the Executive Magistrate's Office for distribution among migrant labourers in the Baramati MIDC area, and separately it has also partnered with an NGO 'New Vision' to distribute ration kits to the migrant construction workers in Pune.

Piaggio teams supplying rations to construction workers in Pune

Additionally, Piaggio India, in association with an NGO 'United Way Mumbai' is providing infrastructure support to Pune's Sassoon Government hospital. As part of the initiative, the company will be providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and install sanitisation infrastructure at the hospital. Piaggio will also work towards creating awareness among patients and visitors on how to fight against COVID-19.

Furthermore, the company is working with the local government authorities of Baramati offering support to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It is also setting up an isolation centre for coronavirus patients, at the request of the Baramati Government Hospital. In fact, the company has already started procuring medical equipment like ECG machines, ICY beds, Pulse Oximeter, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits required for the isolation centre.

