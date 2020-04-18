New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Piaggio Announces Multiple Relief And Safety Initiatives To Fight COVID-19

Piaggio is offering free supplies of ration kits to nearly 1000 migrant labourers in Pune and Baramati. Additionally the company is also installing sanitisation infrastructure Pune's Sassoon Government hospital, and an isolation centre in Baramati Government Hospital.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Piaggio giving ration kits to the Executive Magistrate's Office for distribution among migrant labourers

Highlights

  • Piaggio offers free ration kits to nearly 1000 migrant workers
  • Installed sanitisation infrastructure at Pune's Government hospital
  • It is also setting up an isolation centre at Baramati Government Hospital

Piaggio India has announced extending its support in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic in India with multiple relief and safety initiatives. Firstly, the company is arranging for free supplies of ration kits to nearly 1000 migrant labourers in Pune and Baramati, ensuring basic food security for a month. Piaggio has handed over the ration kits to the Executive Magistrate's Office for distribution among migrant labourers in the Baramati MIDC area, and separately it has also partnered with an NGO 'New Vision' to distribute ration kits to the migrant construction workers in Pune.

Also Read: Piaggio Ape Electrik Electric 3-Wheeler Launched In India

n38bi9s

Piaggio teams supplying rations to construction workers in Pune

Additionally, Piaggio India, in association with an NGO 'United Way Mumbai' is providing infrastructure support to Pune's Sassoon Government hospital. As part of the initiative, the company will be providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and install sanitisation infrastructure at the hospital. Piaggio will also work towards creating awareness among patients and visitors on how to fight against COVID-19.

Also Read: Piaggio Launches Ape E-City In Vijayawada; Opens Its first Ape Electric Experience Centre

0 Comments

Furthermore, the company is working with the local government authorities of Baramati offering support to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It is also setting up an isolation centre for coronavirus patients, at the request of the Baramati Government Hospital. In fact, the company has already started procuring medical equipment like ECG machines, ICY beds, Pulse Oximeter, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits required for the isolation centre.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.92 - 5.01 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities