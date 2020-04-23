New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Polaris Sportsman Performs Sanitisation Duties

The first road legal machine from Polaris India is helping the authorities reach places where other sanitisation vehicles are unable to go.

The Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor on COVID-19 duty in Faridabad.

Highlights

  • Sportsman being used in Red zone areas of Faridabad in Haryana.
  • Tractor helping in areas with uneven terrains and narrow lanes.
  • Road legal machine was recently launched at a price of Rs. 7.99 lakh.

Sanitisation is a very important process when it comes to keeping the deadly Coronavirus away. Municipal authorities across the country are sanitising our roads, streets and other public places everyday to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean. But there are many places where regular sanitisation vehicles are unable to reach owing to uneven terrains or narrow lanes. This makes it a task for the officials on duty and now Polaris India has come to their aid by providing their latest launch in India the Sportsman 570 tractor for the important job.

Design of the vehicle means that the sprayer can easily be mounted behind the driver. 

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad in the state of Haryana has now turned to the off-roader to sanitise some of the identified Red zones in the city. The areas of Badhkal and Khori have a lot of narrow lanes and these were making sanitisation difficult for other vehicles. For road legal Sportsman 570 however, looking at the pictures this seems like a cakewalk. The design of the vehicle also means that the pesticide sprayer can easily be mounted behind the driver.

The American maker of off-road vehicles is also trying to portray their latest launch in India as a viable alternative to the good old tractor that can perform all farming operations in an able manner. The road-legal tractor was launched in the market just before the Coronavirus lockdown began at an introductory price of ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It runs on a 567 cc 4-stroke engine that churns out a maximum of 34 bhp. It comes with 4-wheel drive and can pull a weight of up to 810 kgs.

