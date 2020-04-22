New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Skoda VW India Makes Ventilator Prototype, Intubation Boxes

The recently formed alliance is also working on making protective face shields and filtered masks for surgeons in its fight against the Coronavirus.

9,000 face shields have already been distributed across Maharashtra.

  • The AMBU BAG ventilator is being monitored for consistent performance.
  • Intubation boxes act as an addiitonal shield for surgerons.
  • Snorkelling masks are being equipped with 3D printed inlets.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India private limited (SAVWIPL) is working on a war footing to make various kinds of equipment ready, which will help the medical fraternity in the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company had earlier this month begun by making face shields at its Chakan and Aurangabad factories that are already being distributed to Covid warriors. In addition to this, it have now gone ahead and started work on manufacturing ABMU bag Ventilators, filtered face masks as well as intubation boxes for surgeons.

A low cost prototype of the ABMU bag Ventilator has already been manufactured by the company. Its 24 hour durability testing has also been completed and now it is being monitored further for consistent performance. After this, the ventilator prototype will be handed over to the healthcare experts for a complete evaluation. To help the doctors during surgical procedures the company has also started making intubation boxes which act as an additional shield.

The engineers at SAVWIPL are also adapting snorkelling masks provided by Decathlon to equip them with a 3D printed inlet which also has been made at the company plant. The masks and shields can be used in ICU while doing procedures and for OPD consultation. The face shields can be sanitized after 6-8 hours before reuse and 9,000 of these shields have already been supplied to health care workers in the cities of Pune, Aurangabad and Latur in Maharashtra. The company had also recently announced that it is contributing to the PM CARES fund that has been specially created to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

