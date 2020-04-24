Coronavirus: Toyota Issues Guidelines To Restart Dealer Operations

Many automobile manufacturers' are looking forward to starting operations both at their plants as well as their dealerships once the nationwide lockdown gets over. After releasing a 'Restart Manual' as a guide for industries to follow post the lockdown withdrawal, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has come out with a similar measure for its dealerships. These guidelines aim to educate the company's dealer partners about the importance and adherence to good safety & hygiene practices. Toyota also aims at instill confidence in customers about the safety and hygiene initiatives introduced at Toyota dealer outlets, across the country.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Cross Compact SUV Revealed

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "In uncertain times like these, it is paramount to lead the change and strive to thrive during this period of transformation, ensuring the safety and well being of our stakeholders and simultaneously safeguarding business continuity."

TKM has also recently released a 'Restart Manual as a guide for Industries to follow post lockdown.

The manual focuses on three key areas which include facility and staff, sales and after sales. The dealerships will maintain hygiene at customer touchpoints, do regular sanitisation and ensure minimized usage of air conditioners. Social distancing will be followed, face masks have been recommended for use and regular thermal checking will be undertaken. For sales operations product demonstration will see a change as a whole new disinfection process will be implemented before every demo, to assure customer safety. Masks and gloves will be provided during test drives and the company representative will be directed to sit in the rear seat while the customer drives, adhering to the rule of social distancing.

Also read: Toyota India Prepares For Post Coronavirus Lockdown Operations

There will be a bigger pressure on after sales once the lockdown is over and Toyota says it is ready for that as well. The company representatives will showcase a temperature certificate to customer during pick-up for service, and will also disinfect their hands before receiving the vehicle keys. The drop-off of the vehicle will only be allowed once the seats and steering is disinfected while invoices will be shared through emails and Toyota Connect app with digital money transactions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.