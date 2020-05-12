Daimler India Announces Two New Appointments In Top Management Team

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has announced the appointment of two new top executives. While Muthu Maruthachalam C will take up the role of VP of Supplier Management & Logistics Trucks Asia India, Karl-Alexander Seidel has been appointed as Head of Daimler Buses India. Muthu replaces Ralf Mungenast as VP of Supplier Management & Logistics from April 1, and Karl-Alexander has replaced Thomas Fricke as Head of Daimler Buses as of May 1, 2020. Both Mungenast and Fricke have returned to Germany to take on new roles at Daimler.

Commenting on the two new appointments in the top management team, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "Muthu Maruthachalam C and Karl-Alexander Seidel are highly capable leaders with a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. Their competence will help DICV grow its business both here and abroad." Talking about their respective predecessors, Arya added, "I thank Ralf and Thomas for all their hard work over the years in making DICV the successful business it is today and wish them the very best in the next stage of their careers."

Muthu Maruthachalam C joined DICV in the project phase in 2009, where he specialized in project management for Heavy Duty Trucks and helped bring the trucks to market launch in 2012. In 2015, he moved to Daimler-owned Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Japan), where he oversaw Product Reliability and Warranty for FUSO trucks and buses globally. As for Seidel, he was a part of the team that established DICV in 2008 and 2009 before re-joining DICV in 2014, where he was initially responsible for powertrain supplier management. Since then he has headed various functions, including Logistics, Supplier & Quality Management and Operations at Daimler Buses in India.

