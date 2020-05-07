Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Resumes Operations At Chennai Plant

Daimler was able to restart in less than 24 hours after receiving permission from the local authorities

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced resuming plant operations at its Oragadam facility, near Chennai. The company will resume operations in a phased manner, keeping the health and safety of its employees as the priority. Initially, Daimler will start with a minimum workforce of essential employees and gradually ramp-up to full capacity as and when the lockdown ends. Daimler says that it was able to restart in less than 24 hours after receiving permission from the local authorities thanks to intensive preparation that began even before the government lockdown came into effect over a month ago.

Commenting of the resumption of plant operations, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "Being part of the Daimler global network allowed us to see the implications of COVID-19 well before the lockdown was announced here in India. We immediately initiated a crisis management Team to steer us safely through this difficult situation,"

Daimler India's Crisis Management Team has carried out mass sanitisation of the 400-acre Oragadam plant, near Chennai

The crisis management team has initiated hundreds of health, safety and sanitisation measures over the last few months. The team has carried out mass cleaning of the Oragadam plant and has also renovated the facility to ensure social distancing norms are followed. The CMT has also taken charge of tracking the health and safety of the company's 4000+ employees, plus overseeing the company's extensive CSR contributions.

As for the company's retail network, Daimler says that several dealers across the country have already started reopening their showrooms and service centres, in accordance with local guidelines. Now, BharatBenz customers have access to the free service and warranty extensions the company began offering at the start of the crisis.

