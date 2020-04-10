Demand For Audi Q8 On The Rise; RSQ8 Being Considered For India

Audi India launched the Q8 SUV in the country in January this year and that was followed by the A8 L. The Q8 was an all-new model from the company in a very long time especially in a country like India. The company has already started bringing in new-generation models to the country and this includes the likes of the A6 and then even the A8. Of course, more cars are coming and there's a lot more to look forward to. In an exclusive chat with carandbike, Audi India Head, Balbir Singh Dhillon spoke about how the demand for the Q8 is the country is better than anticipated. He said, "In terms of our expectations, our dealership expectations, honestly, it has been a very good response. We have recently requested our headquarters to actually give us more production slots, because we had kept the numbers conservative, keeping in mind the price of the car, but the response has been overwhelming and we are happy that the customers have liked the car, designed the car and some of the cars are on the way, while some have been delivered already."

The Audi Q8 gets 20 inch alloy wheels with the option of 21-inch as well

While Balbir, did not put a number to the bookings and deliveries, the fact that the company is asking for more production slots points out to the fact that the first consignment that has come to India has been almost sold out. The company is, in fact, also seriously considering the RSQ8 for India. The RSQ8 is a car which, for first time in the company's 25-year history, gives an SUV coupe a hit of adrenaline to make it a high-performance sports car. It's high performance because under the hood the RS Q8 comes with a 4-litre V8 which punches out 600 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection accelerates the large SUV coupe from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and to 200 kmph in 13.7 seconds. The 250 kmph top speed is electronically governed but with the optional dynamic package, top speed is rated at 305 kmph.

The Audi RS Q8 can go fro 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds

Given the fact that the Q8 is priced at ₹ 1.33 crore (ex-showroom India), the RSQ8 will slot higher than this price point, so clearly, the number of units are likely to be pre-ordered only, but we'll know more about it very soon.

Meanwhile, the company has brought in the Q8 as a CBU unit, but it is offering customisation options on the SUV. Balbir talked about how he was involved in personalising the Q8 of the Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli. He said, "The Q8 is a kind of car which is an extension of one's personality. This belongs to that segment where the customer wants to design his/her own car and we had promoted this when we launched the car in India."

