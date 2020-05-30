New Cars and Bikes in India

Doorstep Delivery Of Petrol, CNG Soon To Be Available, Says Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

After offering doorstep delivery for diesel, the Center is planning to initiate home delivery of petrol and CNG for the convenience of customers. This information was revealed by the Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Home delivery of petrol & CNG will soon be a possiblity

Highlights

  • Center is planning to start home delivery of petrol and CNG soon
  • Indian Oil Corp started home delivery for diesel in September 2018
  • Government is working on new fuel retailing model for all types of fuels

For greater convenience to customers, the government is planning to initiate home delivery of petrol as well as CNG. The Oil Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday provided a hint in this direction. After the doorstep delivery of diesel, the Centre is likely to give a go ahead to oil companies for the doorstep delivery of petrol and CNG. The government aims to take this step in a bid to help the owners during the lockdown as they were not able to get fuel due to the restrictions imposed across the country.

Also Read: Automaker Trade Backs U.S. On Effort To Weaken Fuel Efficiency Rules

According to the report from PTI, the minister said that the government would like to expand the same for petrol and CNG, just like diesel. People would be able to get home delivery of the fuel in future. He also mentioned that the government is planning to unveil an all-new fuel retailing model where all types of fuels including petrol, diesel, CNG, LNG and LPG, would be available at one place.

417ibgv8

Indian Oil Corp initiated home delivery of diesel via mobile dispenser by late 2018

As a reminder, the Indian Oil Corp started home delivery of diesel through a mobile dispenser in September 2018. However, this service is limited to a handful of cities. Pradhan said the government has already started mobile dispensers for diesel and it is working on energy efficiency, affordability, security and accessibility.

Moreover, the home delivery of petrol and CNG will also pose safety risks because of the highly inflammable nature. Safe and secure modes approved by the relevant authorities need to evolve.

Also Read: India's Fuel Demand Nearly Halves In April Amid Lockdown

The Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed this information during the inaugural of 56 new CNG stations in 11 states which includes Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

0 Comments

As per the statement issued by the government, "Completion of work at these stations was affected due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, after easing of restrictions last month, the work gathered pace and was carried out ensuring all safety and social distancing norms. This ensured minimum delay in commissioning of these stations as against the original schedule."

