Eicher Motors Appoints Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as CFO

Royal Enfield's parent company, Eicher Motors, has announced appointing Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as the Chief Financial Officer of the company effective May 6, 2020. Kaleeswaran will be a part of the Management Team of Royal Enfield, and he will report to current CEO, Vinod K Dasari. He will also lead the finance function for Eicher Motors. Kaleeswaran takes on this role from Lalit Malik who was the CFO of the company for the last 10 years. Lalit continues to be the Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Enfield.

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam will be a part of the Management Team of Royal Enfield, and he will report to its current CEO, Vinod K Dasari

Before joining Eicher Motors, Kaleeswaran worked for Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited, and he was instrumental in transforming the brand as a market leader in its segment, through retail formats and own brands, driven by a strong business and financial model. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam has a career that spans 17 years, and he comes with extensive experience in corporate finance, financial planning & analysis, business partnering, investor relations, fundraising, strategic planning, audit, and risk management. Previously, he has also held critical roles with Mondelez International in India, and Asia, and in his early career with Aditya Birla Fashions Limited and with TVS Motor Company Limited.

Kaleeswaran joins the company at a time when the auto sector is facing a major crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Royal Enfield's production and retail activities have been halted since March 23, 2020, to contain the spread of the virus. However, under the Ministry of Home Affairs' new guidelines that allow businesses in low-risk zones to function with limited manpower, Royal Enfield has resumed operations from May 6, 2020. In a bid to maintain social distancing norms and keep the health of its employees in check, Royal Enfield said that the Oragadam plant will begin operations in a staggered manner with minimal staff over a single shift.

