New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Likely Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go

The next-generation Skoda Octavia sedan will be launched in India this year, towards the end of 2020, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak the launch has now been postponed to early 2021. However, this time around, the company will offer the performance-spec RS variant of the car right from the word go. India got the Octavia RS first in September 2017, and earlier this year the company launched the more powerful Octavia RS 245, which was limited to 200 units and is part of the last batch of the outgoing series. As for the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia will be produced in India, it is expected to go into production later this year, and the car comes with a host of visual updates, based on the new design language, along with more tech, better cabin space and a larger footprint than the predecessor.

The liftback design continues to give the 2020 Octavia its distinctive look, while alloy wheel options extend up to 19-inches

Speaking to carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SUV, Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Sales, Services & Marketing, Skoda Auto India said, Speaking to carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SUV, Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Sales, Services & Marketing, Skoda India said, "I think I would like to bring in the RS that would certainly my wish to do. Whether I can bring the car as a parts and components car, I don't know, but I would certainly like to bring in ₹ If we bring in the car as a CBU then we'll have to limit the numbers, because, obviously the price is quite high, so it really becomes a collectors and an enthusiasts' car. But yes, I would certainly like to bring in the next generation Octavia RS into India."

Talking about the launch timeline for the new-gen Octavia, Hollis said, "The car is still on track for India, the original plan was to try and get the car by the end of this year, but to be honest I think the car will slip into 2021 now but for sure the car is on track. It's coming as a parts and components (car) so there is quite a lot of work done here in the factory in terms of how that actually work. That car will definitely come in early 2021."

The 2020 Skoda Octavia is now 19 mm longer than the older model, while the wheelbase remains the same at 2686 mm

Visually, the new Skoda Octavia comes with more sculpted design with a new curvature on the bonnet and razor-sharp lines. The car also gets new headlights that come with Matrix LED technology as an optional feature, along with a more sculpted bumper with bold line horizontal LED foglamps connected by a chrome strip. In the RS version, the car gets an all-black grille, with smoked LED headlamps, while the bumper gets a more aggressive look with a large central airdam with a mesh grille, with smoked LED foglamps that are positioned a bit higher. The black theme is further extended to the Octavia RS' black roof, black inserts on the side skirts and black alloy wheels as well as red brake calipers.

At the rear, the car comes with a new sharper-looking boot lid with the Skoda lettering at the centre and new LED taillamps, and a sculpted bumper. The RS version, on the other hand, simply looks a bit sportier with a larger spoiler, smoked LED taillamps and features a different bumper with glossy black underbody cladding, housing the dual exhaust ports. The car has also grown in size, and it is now longer by 19 mm at 4689 mm and 15 mm wider at 1829 mm.

The clutter-free interior looks premium with the new floating central display replacing most controls on the 2020 Octavia

The new Octavia also comes with an all-new cabin. It gets a two-spoke steering wheel with optional heating and new control button and knurled scroll wheels, offering access to over 14 functions. The driver's display is digital too and a 10.25-inches unit, whereas the infotainment unit varies from 8.25- to 10-inches, depending on the variant. The 2020 Octavia also gets Trizone Climatronic, optional keyless vehicle entry system, electric parking brake, and acoustic side windows at the front that reduce road noise in the cabin. The automatic version of the model also gets a small selector in place of the gearshift lever with the adoption of shift-by-wire tech that is shared with the new Volkswagen Golf. Other upgrades include a Canton sound system, five USB-C ports, and an optional head-up display feature, a first for a Skoda vehicle.

The India-bound Skoda Octavia is likely to get the 2.0-litre TSI with 188 bhp and 320 Nm and it will be offered only with the DSG automatic transmission. There's also the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol that develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm that could come. The new-gen Skoda Octavia RS is expected to come with an updated version of its existing 2.0-litre TSI, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission.

