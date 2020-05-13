Exclusive: Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Launch Soon After The Lockdown Ends

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been one of the highly anticipated models slated to be launched in India this year. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the resultant lockdown many important launches have been deferred by at least a couple of months. While there is still no update on the launch date for the off-road SUV, Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO - Automotive Business, Mahindra and Mahindra, has exclusively told carandbike that the new Thar will be launched soon, in fact, it will be the first launch from the company after the lockdown ends.

Nakra shared this information with us during a live Instagram chat, for the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP and said, "Thar is around the corner. I guess it's a matter of time when we will officially open it up for bookings. I think there are far more important matters at hand right now, to look at, to ensure that we get those right. Once we have all of that under our belt, we will be ready to launch, and talk to you specifically a bit more on the launch of Thar. Yes, it's around the corner, and out of our next launch, that's clearly going to be the first launch."

A near production Mahindra Thar was recently spotted testing in India

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will come with a host of changes, including larger dimensions, updated exterior, new, more comfortable interior and a host of modern and smart features to attract the new-age buyers. In fact, we recently spotted a near-production version of the SUV, which indicates that the SUV all geared up for a market launch, and depending on the situation, we would expect Mahindra to launch the SUV as early as June or July 2020.

Taking about the new Thar's customer base, Nakra added, "There is a significant population in the country today who are not just enthusiast but are also lifestylers. There are lot of people who want to go out there and live life a little differently, they want to embrace, enjoy, and as we say live young live free. So, I think to a very large extent, the new Thar, given what the new avatar, what the new product, and the new offering is, it's going to bring in a whole new segment and a whole new buyer to look at that product as well go along."

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will meet the upcoming emission and safety standards.

The new Mahindra Thar will retain its boxy design with large squared out fenders, however, the SUV will get modern features like LED headlamps, LED taillamps, alloy wheels, and for the first time, the option to have a hard-top roof. The SUV will also get a more equipped cabin with new upholstery and forward-facing rear seats, with seatbelts. The new Thar will also get a well-equipped dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system, new instrument cluster and possibly an automatic climate control. The SUV will also get improved safety features like - dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alert system among others.

Under the hood, it's possible Mahindra might offer both petrol and diesel engine options, and while latter will be a 2.2-litre oil burner, the petrol option could get the 2.0-litre mStallion engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Currently, the Mahindra Thar comes with a 2.5-litre diesel engine.

