F1 Legend Sir Stirling Moss Dies At Age Of 90

Formula 1 legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed away at the age of 90, after a long period of illness. The British racing driver is often referred to as the greatest driver to never win a world championship and finished as a runner-up on four occasions. Moss contested in the Grands Prix between 1961 and 1961, retiring at the peak of his career after an accident during the 1962 F1 season.

Susie Moss, the driver's wife confirmed the news on Sunday. Speaking to Britain's Press Association, Lady Moss said, "It was one lap too many. He just closed his eyes."

Apart from Formula 1, he also had a remarkable career in sportscar racing.

Sir Stirling Moss is widely considered to be one of the best drivers not in in F1 but also different disciplines of racing. Apart from Formula 1, he also had a remarkable career in sportscar racing. During his time in F1, Sir Moss drove for the likes of Vauxhall, Maserati and Mercedes, and it was in the latter team that he formed an incredible partnership with lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio.

In his 10-year-long career in F1, Moss took a total of 16 wins including some terrific ones including the 1961 Monaco GP victory in his Lotus against the faster Ferraris. Moss' career span a total of 14 years that started in 1948 and saw him win 212 of the 529 races he participated in. He also won the 1955 Mille Muglia, which saw him set a new course record for the 1000 mile event that took place on Italy's public roads.

Sir Stirling Moss' F1 career ended in 1962 while at the peak, after a crash at the Goodwood track in Sussex.

His sportsmanship was as legendary as his driving. Moss famously lost the 1958 title when he defended the conduct of British rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin in the Portuguese GP. Moss's action spared Hawthorn from a six-point penalty, allowing the driver to win the title by a single point.

Sir Stirling Moss' F1 career ended in 1962 while at the peak, after a crash at the Goodwood track in Sussex. The accident left Moss in a coma for a month and paralysed for six months. He did make a comeback to racing though in the 1980s with saloon cars, while continuing as a sports correspondent and observer over the years.

Sir Stirling Moss: 1929-2020

