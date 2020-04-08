New Cars and Bikes in India

F1 Team Mercedes Makes Breathing Device Designs Freely Available In Coronavirus Fight

Designs for the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device developed by Mercedes' Formula 1 team helps patients with lung infections breathe more easily when an oxygen mask alone is insufficient.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mercedes' F1 Team worked on the designs in conjunction with University College London

Highlights

  • The designs of the new breathing device will be freely available
  • Mercedes worked on the designs in conjunction with University College
  • CPAP devices are in short supply in British hospitals

Formula One team Mercedes has made the designs of a new breathing device freely available to aid the fight against the coronavirus. Mercedes worked on the designs in conjunction with the University College London. The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device helps patients with lung infections breathe more easily when an oxygen mask alone is insufficient.

CPAP devices are in short supply in British hospitals, so engineers at UCL and Mercedes-AMG HPP worked to reverse engineer a device that could be manufactured rapidly by the thousands.

The UCL-Ventura has now undergone patient evaluations at UCLH and across sister hospitals in the London area.

Also Read: Tesla Engineers Show Ventilator Prototype In New Video

7kktmja8

Mercedes worked on the designs in conjunction with University College London

After a British government order for up to 10,000, the devices are being produced at a rate of up to 1,000 a day at the HPP technology centre in Brixworth, Northamptonshire.

Andy Cowell, Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, said: "Since the project was announced, we have received an incredible number of enquiries about the CPAP device from around the world.

Also Read: Fiat Chrysler Starts Ventilator Component Output In Italy

"Making the design and manufacturing specifications openly available will allow companies around the world to produce these devices at speed and at scale to support the global response to Covid-19."

btq8ns2s

Mercedes is using the entire Brixworth facility to meet demand for the CPAP device

UCLH critical care consultant Professor Mervyn Singer (UCL Medicine) added: This week we have seen the UCL-Ventura help dozens of patients with Covid-19 breathe more easily.

"These devices can help to save lives by ensuring that ventilators, a precious resource, are used only for the most severely ill.

"We and others are finding that a significant proportion of patients treated with CPAP can avoid mechanical ventilation."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities