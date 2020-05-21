New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Shuts Two U.S. Assembly Plants Again Due To COVID-19 Infections

Ford closed its Dearborn, Michigan, plant due to a positive COVID-19 test by one worker, while its Chicago assembly plant was closed due to a parts shortage, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

The U.S. auto industry, including Ford, had reopened many plants on May 18, after a long shutdown

  • Ford closed its Michigan plant after a worker tested positive for COVID19
  • Its Chicago assembly plant was closed due to a parts shortage
  • The Michigan plant builds the highly profitable F-150 pickup truck

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday closed two U.S. assembly plants as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked early havoc with the No. 2 U.S. automaker's plan to restart North American production and begin making its most profitable vehicles again.

Ford declined to say which supplier had the issue, but a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Lear Corp had closed a plant in Hammond, Indiana. Lear later confirmed in an email that it had closed the plant due to a positive test.

It was the second day in a row Ford had closed its Chicago plant, after closing it twice on Tuesday after two workers on different shifts also tested positive. Both the Dearborn and Chicago plants are expected to resume production later on Wednesday, Felker said.

In the Dearborn and Chicago positive tests, all exposure occurred outside the workplace, Felker said. Dearborn builds the highly profitable F-150 pickup truck, while the Chicago plant makes the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs.

The U.S. auto industry, including Ford, reopened many plants on Monday after a long shutdown due to the outbreak. To ensure safe operation amid the health crisis, Ford and other automakers and suppliers imposed new safety measures, including screening employees who enter the building, mandating the use of face masks and face shields, and social distancing along the assembly line where possible.

The reopening of car plants will be a closely watched test of whether workers across a range of U.S. industries will be able to return to factories in large numbers without a resurgence of infections.

General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday they had no issues at any North American plants.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

