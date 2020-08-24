Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories through which it had extended the deadline till September 30

The validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration among other motor vehicle documents has been extended till December 31, 2020, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Ministry has asked all enforcement authorities to treat documents which expired since February 1, 2020, as valid till the end of this year

According to a release by the Ministry headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the decision for a further extension has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic phase across the country.

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories through which it had extended the validity of the aforementioned documents till September 30, 2020.

