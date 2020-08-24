New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31

Given the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act have been extended till December 31, 2020.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Ministry had earlier issued advisories through which it had extended the deadline till September 30

The validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration among other motor vehicle documents has been extended till December 31, 2020, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 have been extended till December 31, 2020.

ttldpls8

The Ministry has asked all enforcement authorities to treat documents which expired since February 1, 2020, as valid till the end of this year

According to a release by the Ministry headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the decision for a further extension has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic phase across the country.

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories through which it had extended the validity of the aforementioned documents till September 30, 2020.

0 Comments

The Ministry has asked all enforcement authorities to treat documents which expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by December 31, 2020, as valid till the end of this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31 Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Software As Service Will Be Big In the Automotive Sector By 2025 Software As Service Will Be Big In the Automotive Sector By 2025
Improved Legislation And Compliances Driving Connected Car Market In India: Report Improved Legislation And Compliances Driving Connected Car Market In India: Report
Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models
Lucid Motors To Unveil Its Air Electric Car With An Expected Range Of 832 km Lucid Motors To Unveil Its Air Electric Car With An Expected Range Of 832 km
Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US
2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market 2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market
2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar
MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers
MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US
CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities