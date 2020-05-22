New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Motosports Takes Rallying Into The Digital World

The 'Rally Life Navigator' initiative aims to introduce rally enthusiasts to navigation, a key skill required in rally sport.

Nearly 1,000 adventure enthusiasts have already participated in the initiative globally since its launch.

Highlights

  • The "Rally Life Navigator" teaches participants basic road-book skills
  • In all there will be eleven road-book training sessions and challenges
  • Stages of the Desert Storm rally are also part of the sessions

The Coronavirus pandemic has ensured that all major sporting events across the globe have come to a halt. This also includes motorsport events involving track racing as well as cross country rallying. Now Hero MotoSports Team Rally has introduced a digital initiative that aims to familiarise rally enthusiasts with all aspects of navigation. The "Rally Life Navigator" teaches participants basic road-book skills while digitally exploring popular global rally destinations from the safety of their homes. In all there will be eight road-book training sessions and three competitive navigation challenges.

cf157ja4

The campaign is taking participants virtually to the most challenging rally destinations of the world.

Wolfgang Fischer, Head - Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, "The initiative aids the navigation journey of motorsport enthusiasts with tutorial videos, commonly used lexicons and training road-books using digital mapping. We are sure that the challenge will not only give the participants a rider's perspective, but also build their appetite to experience the rally-life in the real world."

Also read: FMSCI Announces Stimulus Package For Indian Motorsports

The campaign is taking participants virtually to some of the most challenging rally destinations of the world. The first challenge went to the toughest endurance rally on the planet, the Dakar. It involved navigating through the 2017 edition of the rally covering 89 kms of fast-piste stage in Paraguay. In the second challenge participants rode on the mixed terrain of Morocco for a good 105 kms while the most recent challenge got them to sand dunes of Jaisalmer in India where they navigated through the multiple stages of the Desert Storm rally to cover a distance of 92 kms. The initiative has already witnessed overwhelming response so far with nearly 1,000 global registrations.

