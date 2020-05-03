New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Looking Closely At The MPV Segment

Back in 2015, Hyundai was certainly looking at bringing one to the country, but was also the time when the development of the subcompact SUV started

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The company showcased the Hexa Space in 2012, signalling an incling to launch an MPV

Highlights

  • Hyundai had showcased the Hexa Space in 2012
  • The MPV will rival the Ertiga And the Marazzo
  • The MPV is currently being tested for the Chinese market

Hyundai Motor India is closely monitoring the segments it currently does not have a car in. For those who do not follow the auto segment frequently, well, Hyundai still does not have an entry-level car for now (though it did with the Eon) and it never has had an MPV in its portfolio. Back in 2012, Hyundai showcased the Hexa Space at the 2012 Auto Expo and this was followed by a statement in 2015 that it was certainly looking at bringing one to the country, but was also the time when the development of the subcompact SUV started, which was eventually launched last year. Now, the MPV segment in the country might not have grown much but there's still a lot of interest in it, which is why Mahindra launched the Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki brought in the XL6 and even Renault surprised everyone with the launch of the Triber, a truly well packaged product. Clearly, Hyundai is keeping tabs of what's going on in the market and it's in fact closely watching the MPV space.

hyundai mpv

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

New Verna

Creta

Venue

i20

Grand i10

Elantra

Kona Electric

Tucson

Grand i10 Nios

Santro

Aura

i20 Active

Xcent

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Receives 20,000 Bookings During Lockdown

In our latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP Tarun Garg, Director, Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, told Siddharth about the company's interest in the MPV space, "MPV as a segment, I think not only Ertiga but Renault in fact, redefined the segment altogether. It was very interesting and surprising to many of us, so yes there are opportunities available in India and we are looking at all available opportunities in all segments across portfolios, even MPV. We wait to see when we bite the bullet."

0 Comments

The development might have been kept on the back burner for now, but the dream of Hyundai launching an MPV in the country is very much alive. In fact, it was recently that the company has started testing the MPV in China and the spy shots suggest that the car will come with sliding doors, rather than the conventional ones. While, there's no confirmation yet on when it will hit Indian shores, we wait to see when the company deems it fit to launch one in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Hyundai Verna with Immediate Rivals

New Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
New Verna

Popular Hyundai Cars

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
View More
x
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variant Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variant Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Select your City
or select from popular cities