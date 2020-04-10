Indian Motorcycle Launches Home Delivery Of Motorcycles In The US

Indian Motorcycle, America's oldest motorcycle company, has announced the launch of home delivery of new motorcycles for the brand's customers in the US, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the Click. Deliver. Ride program, Indian is providing riders the option of purchasing a motorcycle from the comfort of their own home, either online, or even over the phone. Customers have for long been able to search for their desired Indian Motorcycle model online, and customize it to their preference, but now, they can also work with their local dealer, either online or through phone, to complete the purchase and have their new bike delivered.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Shuts Down Production Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Indian Challenger is the latest model from Indian Motorcycle

While the Click. Deliver. Ride program will offer customers the convenience of purchasing a bike remotely, without having to physically go to a dealerships, it also adds value to Indian Motorcycle's network of dealers. According to Indian Motorcycle, the program will also help dealers navigate through these difficult times, with challenges in the business situation. The Click. Deliver. Ride program is expected to lend dealers a helping hand in the challenging business environment owing to the current global pandemic brought upon by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Announces 2020 Thunder Stroke Line-Up

Over the last month, we've all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business," said Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President. "Our hope is that Click. Deliver. Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers."

The home delivery option of a new motorcycle from Indian however is a limited time offer only. While other online options like customizing and choosing a bike will likely continue, purchasing a bike online and having it delivered to the customer's doorstep will likely be for a limited time only.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.