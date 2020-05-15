India's First Skoda Octavia RS 245 Delivered In Goa Amidst Lockdown

Here's some good news amidst all the lockdown blues. Skoda Auto India has delivered the country's first Octavia RS 245 performance sedan to a customer in Goa. The outgoing Skoda Octavia RS 245 was launched at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and deliveries were being held back due to the nationwide lockdown enforced by the government in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, with Goa becoming the first COVID-19 free state, the automaker decided to handover the car to the customer, whilst maintaining all the social distancing protocols. Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, announced the development on Twitter with the image of the car being handed over to the customer.

I feel happy to announce that the first unit of #SKODA #OCTAVIA #Rs245 was successfully delivered in Goa! Safety being our priority, all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure auto enthusiasts and brand loyalists don't miss out on their next #SKODA pic.twitter.com/bVmonwmyb0 May 13, 2020

The first Skoda Octavia RS 245 to be delivered in the country is finished in a lovely blue shade. The performance-sedan comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is limited to just 200 units. This is of course the last of its kind, given the fact that the outgoing Octavia RS will be replaced by a petrol-hybrid performance model. While the first car to be delivered is in Goa, it is in fact, Bengaluru that is leading the charge with the maximum number of bookings at 44 units out of the total 200 models allotted. Chennai is next with 22 bookings, followed by Pune and Hyderabad with 20 units respectively. The cities of Mumbai and Kochi have booked 12 units each, while Delhi has 10 units booked. The remaining 60 bookings are spread across the country.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that develops 242 bhp

With respect to performance figures, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that develops 242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the tried and tested 7-speed DSG gearbox. With all that power, the RS 245 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Compared to the standard Octavia, the RS 245 has been lowered by 15 mm and also rides on larger low-profile, performance-friendly tyres. The suspension has also been reworked to handle all that extra power and comes with an electronically-regulated VAQ limited slip differential. The brakes have been upgraded as well. Cosmetic changes include the RS badging, blacked-out roof and ORVMs, lip spoiler and a panoramic sunroof.

The cabin on the Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been spruced up with an all-black interior, Alcantara upholstery with sports seats in front with electrical adjustability. The car also gets the Virtual Cockpit unit and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, mirror link and more. The Octavia is as practical as ever and gets dual-zone climate control, hands-free parking and ambient lighting.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is available in five colour options including Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black and Candy White. The car is priced at ₹ 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), but do note that all units allotted have been spoken for, despite the high price tag.

