Jaguar Land Rover India Opens New Digital Platforms For Contactless Sales And Service Experience

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted several carmakers to adopt digital platforms to offer online sales and services, as social distancing becomes the need of the hour. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has now joined the bandwagon by introducing new digital platforms to offer contactless online purchase option and service experience. The carmaker already had online retail channels like - "findmeacar.in" for Jaguar and "findmeasuv.in" for Land Rover, now the company is expanding it by adding a comprehensive service suite via the official websites of both the brands.

Talking about the initiative, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "At Jaguar Land Rover India, our aim has always been to offer a hassle-free and transparent purchase and service experience for our customers. With our enhanced and updated purchase and service portals, we are now able to offer the additional benefit of a contactless and safe environment in which our customers can fully enjoy the Jaguar Land Rover experience."

Customers have the option to either choose from the company's existing fleet of vehicles or choose a new car and customise it

The online retail platforms of Jaguar India and Land Rover India offers a host of options like - comparison feature, online chat and click to call, that helps customers to easily navigate through the online buying process. As the websites are linked to all JLR dealers, customers have the option to choose from the company's existing fleet of vehicles or use to online configurator to customise according to their requirement for delivery at a later date. Customers can also offer their existing vehicle for trade-in and get an estimated value if it meets Jaguar Land Rover India criteria.

As for the service experience, Jaguar and Land Rover customers can now book their vehicle for service via the respective websites. The setup is simple and allows customers to enter their vehicle details, select the type of service, a suitable date and time and the dealership that is most convenient to them. Post this process, the customer will receive an e-mail from the selected service outlet confirming the appointment and at this stage the customer and also opt for JLR's contactless pickup and drop facility. The workshop will provide regular updates about the work in progress via photos and videos on the Electronic Vehicle Health Checkup on their e-mail. Once the job is completed, customers will receive an e-invoice post which they can choose to pay from a variety of online payment options and would receive the car at their doorstep.

