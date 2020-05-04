New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover UK Expands Online Services Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Jaguar Land Rover's digital services allows its UK customers the option to buy vehicles online, with various services like - part exchange valuations, finance quotes, finance applications and online reservations.

Highlights

  Jaguar Land Rover is offering online buying option with digital paperwork
  JLR started rolling out its digital services last year, in May 2019
  3.3 million people have already used the online service

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the expansion of its online and remote retail services in the United Kingdom, offering flexibility to customers who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company started rolling out its digital services last year, in May 2019, offering its customers the option to use the online configurator to purchase a new vehicle at the click of a button. Over the months, the company has been adding more and more features to its digital services like - part exchange valuations, finance quotes, finance applications and online reservations.

The online configurator allows you to picks the engine, and customise the car before proceeding to buying options

JLR has tried to keep the online purchase option very similar to the usual buying process, where the customer selects his/her's desired model, picks the engine, trim level and other options, before proceeding to buying options. Customers have the option to choose cash payment, personal contract purchase or hire purchase, in fact, there is also an option to get a valuation for an existing vehicle for exchange. The next process involves drawing the finance application and to put down a deposit. Customers opting for finance plans can see how much extra per month will be added or removed to their plan if they choose to add or remove options, Jaguar Land Rover being the first manufacturer to provide this feature.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Jaguar Land Rover India Extends Warranty, Service Schedules

salg8bss

JLR says that based on data gathered during the initial trial period, 3.3 million people have already used the online service

Also Read: JLR To Resume Production At 3 Manufacturing Plants By May 18 In Europe

The configurator is also linked to Jaguar Land Rover's dealer network, which allows either to choose a brand-new vehicle or browse through the existing stock available the retail outlets. There are also new virtual showrooms with video presentations to showcase all Jaguar and Land Rover models. Phone and video sales appointments are available so that customers can talk directly to specialist consultants to answer questions and discuss specific needs, removing the need to visit a showroom. As for the retailers, they too are offering tailored services for vehicle deliveries in line with the latest government guidance. Many retailer sites have individual handover bays which have been prepared in line with social distancing and hygiene guidelines and parts of the network are offering delivery options.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Scales Up Production Of Face Shields For NHS In The UK

0 Comments

The carmaker says that based on data gathered during the initial trial period, 3.3 million people have already used the online service. In fact, the very first vehicle ordered through the service was a Range Rover and a higher proportion of buyers were female, compared with traditional retailer sales.

