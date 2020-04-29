New Cars and Bikes in India

Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil

Reportedly, the 7-seater Jeep Grand Compass will be introduced in Brazil in 2021, along with the Compass facelift. Recently, Partha Datta, President and MD, FCA India confirmed to carandbike that the company will get a new 3-row SUV to India.

Christened Jeep Grand Compass, the new 7-seater SUV is expected to be launched in Brazil in 2021

Highlights

  • The Jeep Grand Compass will be based on the Compass facelift
  • Jeep India has confirmed that it's working on a 7-seater SUV for India
  • The Grand Compass is likely to get the same 2.0 litre diesel engine

Details about a 7-seater version of the Jeep Compass have leaked online, and according to the Brazilian website, Auto Exporte, the model will be called the Jeep Grand Compass. The website says, the model will be introduced in Brazil in 2021, along with the Compass facelift, and will feature the same design and styling, albeit a longer footprint. Interestingly, it was just recently that Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, confirmed to carandbike that the company will introduce a 3-row, 7-seater model in India, positioned above the existing 5-seater Compass SUV.

Speaking to us on one of the recent episodes of Freewheeling with SVP, Dutta had said, "A 3-row SUV will be coming to the Indian market in the near future. In terms of dimensions and size, the SUV is closer to the Cherokee (sold in the US). Nothing else will come between the Compass and the 3-row SUV"

Also Read: Exclusive: Jeep To Launch A Three-Row SUV In The Premium Segment

rnlkfsi

The 7-seater Jeep Grand Compass will borrow its styling from the Compass facelift which get a new grille, revised headlamps and new alloys

While we were hoping it will be the new-gen model of the Jeep Cherokee that is sold in the US, there is a possibility that Jeep India might consider a 7-seater version of its top-selling model Compass. And that is certainly an approach that a lot of other carmakers are also taking. Tata is binging the 7-seater Gravitas based on the Harrier, MG is gearing up to launch the 6-seater Hector Plus, and Hyundai too has been working on a 7-seater Creta, which was spotted in Korea recently.

Visually, the Jeep Grand Compass will be based on the facelifted Compass, featuring a bunch of cosmetic updates like - revised grille and headlamps, new alloy wheels, restyled taillamps, and more. The 7-seater SUV is also likely to get a new D-pillar with a newly designed rear section. The cabin, of course, will get a 3-row layout with a new interior, leather upholstery, and an updated infotainment system among others. A panoramic sunroof could also be on the cards, considering how a lot of the other automakers in this space are offering one.

The new 7-seater Jeep Grand Compass is likely to come with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the regular Compass with both manual and automatic transmission choices and possibly, an option 4x4 variant. It will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Source: Auto Esporte

