Kerala Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From Tomorrow In Non-Hotspots

The districts under red zone will not have any relaxations with hotspots remaining sealed. Kerala government is looking to reduce 40 per cent of vehicles from the road.

Self-declaration is a must for people who travel from one state to another

  • Odd-Even scheme to implemented from tomorrow in Kerala in non-hotspot
  • State will be divided into four zones - Red, Orange A, Orange B & Green
  • Self-declaration is a must for interstate travel

The Kerala state government is all set to implement an odd-even scheme for vehicles from tomorrow. This step will be taken in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to reopen the state from Monday. The state will be divided into four zones - Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green. Private vehicles will be allowed in the odd-even scheme within the district, which will be based on the zone classification. With the implementation of the odd-even scheme, the Kerala government is eyeing to reduce 40 per cent of the vehicles from the roads.

cars on roads

Kerala to implement the odd-even scheme to reduce 40 per cent of the vehicles from the roads

As per the guidelines, the vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted to ply on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays whereas the vehicles with even number plate will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. However, there will be some exemptions for critical and emergency operations. And, women travelling solo or with dependents are also exempted from the restriction. According to the guidelines, only two passengers in a private four-wheeler vehicle will be permitted in the backseat (except the driver). In the case of two-wheeler, only one person will be allowed. However, a pillion family member is exempted from this restriction.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera told PTI, "Odd and even scheme will be implemented in the state from 20 April. By implementing the scheme, we can reduce the number of vehicles on the road by 40 per cent. 3 persons can travel in a car, including the driver. Relaxation will be given to women-driven vehicles and govt vehicles."

He further added that self-declaration will be mandatory during interstate travel. However, interstate travel is not permissible for general reasons, it would be allowed for medical purposes and food distribution. And, people travelling to the office can simply show their identity cards.

