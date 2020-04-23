New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia To Halt Operations At 2 South Korean Plants On Some Days In April, May: Report

Kia had been in talks this month with the labour unions of its factories to flexibly suspend some production to manage inventory, as overseas auto demand is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the official said

Updated:
Kia Motors plans to suspend operations from April 27 to May 10 and again between May 22 to 25

South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to suspend operations at two of its domestic factories from April 27 to May 10 and again between May 22 to 25, a union official said on Thursday.

Kia had been in talks this month with the labour unions of its factories to flexibly suspend some production to manage inventory, as overseas auto demand is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the official said.

The two production lines are in Sohari, Gwangmyeong, to the south of Seoul.

A company spokesman did not immediate reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

