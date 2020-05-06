Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder To Be Launched Using Augmented Reality

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is all set to be launched globally on May 7, 2020, and it will be launched using augmented reality (AR) technology. Lamborghini will be the first automotive brand to use this technology, and a virtual launch is certainly the right way to go, given how social distancing has become the need of the hour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The launch will take place on the company's official website, using Apple's AR Quick Look, which means only those how have an iPhone or an iPad (with iOS 11 and an A9 processor) will be able to experience the car in augmented reality.

The iPhone or iPad user simply needs to visit the website and tap "See in AR" and the drop-top rear-wheel-drive Huracan model will appear, giving them the virtual experience of seeing the car in the driveway, gardens or even the living room. Viewers can get a complete 360-degree view of the car, even in 1:1 scale, with a detailed look at the exterior and interior. Lamborghini says that the AR view functionality will soon be available for the other models in its range.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder will share its specifications and power output with the Huracan EVO RWD coupe

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said "At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated fast during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Starting tomorrow, Lamborghini can be in everyone's home thanks to Apple's AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world."

As for the car itself, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder will share its specifications and power output with the Huracan EVO RWD coupe, while the design and styling will be shared with the Huracan EVO Spyder. Visually, compared to the AWD model, the car will get a new front splitter and fins in the front intakes, along with a new diffuser at the rear. As for the convertible roof, it is likely to be the same unit that is offered with the Huracan EVO Spyder, an electro-hydraulic roof-folding mechanism that can lower the soft-top in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph.

The car will get the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that is tuned to churn out 602 bhp, about 29 horses less than the standard Huracan Evo while developing a peak torque of 560 Nm, which is 40 Nm less than what the AWD model makes. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission that helps the car accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 325 kmph.

