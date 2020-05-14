Lamborghini Launches Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Collector's Digital Stamp

Lamborghini says that the stamp is part of a themed series dedicated to the history of the company

Italian supercar marque, Automobili Lamborghini has announced the launch of its first collector's digital stamp, in association with Bitstamps. The stamp, which is dedicated to the recently introduced Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder, will be launched via an App designed to create and collect digital stamps. The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder made its global debut earlier this month, soon after the company resumed operations at its Italian facility after being shut for over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamborghini says that the stamp is part of a themed series dedicated to the history of the company and over 20 of its most iconic cars: The Automobili Lamborghini Collection. The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder stamp is available from today by downloading the Bitstamps App and will be issued in a limited and numbered edition of 20,000 pieces. In fact, each stamp is a "single" digital object: its history and uniqueness are guaranteed by Blockchain technology. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp.

The newly introduced Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine

Furthermore, the app will not only allow Lamborghini fans to admire their stamps, but also show them the progress of their collection, and the stamps that are not yet acquired. Collectors can also give these stamps as a gift along with an e-card or resell them on the Marketplace that will open in the next few months.

As for the car, the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that is tuned to churn out 602 bhp, about 29 horses less than the standard Huracan Evo while developing a peak torque of 560 Nm, which is 40 Nm less than what the AWD model makes. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission that helps the car accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 325 kmph.

