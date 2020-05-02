Lamborghini Plans To Start Production At Italy Plant From May 4

Automobili Lamborghini is set to resume its production activities from May 4, 2020 in accordance with the Italian Prime Minister's decree of 26 April. The Sant-Agata Bolognese company is currently completing all preparatory measures to ensure its people return to work in conditions of maximum safety. While company activities were temporarily suspended, Lamborghini repurposed some of its departments to produce medical protection masks and visors for St. Orsola Hospital in Bologna, and established a partnership with SIARE Engineering International Group for co-engineering and manufacturing breathing simulators.

Also Read: Lamborghini Starts Production Of Face Shields And Masks

The company is also producing medical shields, whose production is around 200 units a day

The work for making masks is being carried out by personnel of the saddlery that produce the interiors and specialty customisation for Lamborghini cars, producing 1,000 masks a day. The company is also producing medical shields, whose production is around 200 units a day. They are being built using 3D printers within the carbon fibre production plant and the Research and Development department.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: "We are ready to restart with great energy, but also with strict protocols for safeguarding what is most precious to us: the safety of our people. This priority is why we were the first Italian automotive company to close and continues to be our guiding principle for a well-reasoned and safe recovery, because we still have not won the battle against COVID-19."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.