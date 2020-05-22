New Cars and Bikes in India

Lockdown 4.0: About 85 Per Cent Kia Dealerships Resume Operations; Close To 120 Showrooms Are Open

Kia Motors India has resumed retail operations in around 85 per cent of its dealerships, which includes close to 120 sales outlets and slightly more number of service outlets as well.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Around 120 Kia showrooms are open, and the company plans to resume operations in others soon

Highlights

  • Close to 120 Kia showroom are now open across India
  • Kia plans to reopen more outlets by next week
  • Many Kia customers are opting for pickup and drop service

Kia Motors India has resumed its retail operations in India, and close to 85 per cent of its dealership are now functions across India. This includes close to 120 Kia showrooms, and a slightly greater number of service outlets that are active across the country at the moment. The dealerships have resumed operations in accordance with local guidelines, to ensure health and safety of the employees and customers. The information was shared with carandbike by Manohar Bhat, VP & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, during a live chat with us on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP.

Also Read: Exclusive: Kia Sonet To Be Launched In Time For The Festive Season

Kia

Kia Cars

Seltos

Carnival

8pcj0o28

Showrooms in Mumbai are still closed but largely majority of Kia dealers are open

Answering a viewer's query about the number of Kia's retail channels that are open now, Bhat said, "Roughly around 85 per cent of our dealerships are open, that's roughly something like, so far, around 120 odd showrooms are open, I am not talking about the corresponding service outlets, it will be more than that. And going forward, in next one week, hopefully, more of them. Mumbai is the major city that is closed, Pune also is open, in most cities, by and large, they are open, and some places in Andhra Pradesh also."

Kia Motors India has already announced resuming production at its Anantapur plant, in Andhra Pradesh, from May 8, and ever since, it has been catering to both domestic and export demands with the production of the Seltos and Carnival models. Reportedly, the company has already started deliveries as well in certain cities. Kia has a smart digital platform that allows customers to configure, book, and purchase a vehicle online, and in addition to that also offers other features like booking a vehicle for service online, along with pickup and drop options.

Also Read: Kia Motors India Announces Measures To Support Dealers

6pfgv8vs

Kia online configurator select your desired trims, engine option, exterior colour, interior trim, add-on features, and accessories

0 Comments

Talking about the feedback that the company has received from its dealer partners on such online activities, Manohar Bhat said, "The walk-ins are very much reduced, but then there are very few people asking for a digital experience also so far. It's like people are just holding back, still testing the waters, to see how they will go forward in life from now on. But yes, to that extent, in the service side, in the workshops side, lot of people are still preferring a person to pick up the vehicle and deliver a sanitised vehicle at their doorstep, they don't want to come to the workshop so much. To that extent, yes, we are seeing the indications that the customer does not want to step out of his house so much and try to do as many transactions online."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kia Seltos with Immediate Rivals

Kia Seltos
Kia
Seltos

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
32%
Planning to buy a used car
24%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Kia Cars

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival
₹ 24.95 - 33.95 Lakh *
x
Exclusive: Kia Sonet To Be Launched In Time For The Festive Season
Exclusive: Kia Sonet To Be Launched In Time For The Festive Season
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities