Lockdown 4.0: Hyundai Opens 806 Showrooms And 863 Workshops

Showrooms and workshops are being operated in a graded manner ensuring 100 per cent social distancing compliance, while also conducting frequent sanitization of facilities.

The showrooms and workshops all adhere to the government norms

Hyundai Motor India has announced the opening of 806 Showrooms (Dealership & Rural Sales Outlets) and 863 Workshops across India, in compliance with government authorities. In accordance with government mandates, all the showrooms and workshops, which have opened, adhere to the strictest guidelines that promote safety and welfare of Customers and Employees. Moreover, showrooms and workshops are being operated in a graded manner ensuring 100 per cent social distancing compliance, while also conducting frequent sanitization of facilities.

Hyundai Customers can now opt for remote car demonstrations through online video conferencing application with Sales Consultants at Dealerships. Further, with Hyundai's Click-to-Buy Integrated end-to-end online car sales website, customers can buy a brand new Hyundai Car online with minimal physical contact, minimal paperwork and home delivery options. For customer convenience, there is an option to have a Sales Consultant assist them in the process at any point in the entire online purchase journey.

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "We have received close to 9 000 new car bookings and delivered over 5 600 Hyundai Cars to customers across the country in a short span of 22 Days. In addition, our Workshops have serviced more than 1 lakh cars across 530 cities in India during the same period."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

