Lockdown 4.0: Inter-State Movement Of Passenger Vehicles Allowed

As the nationwide lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic enters its fourth phase the Union government has announced removal of many restrictions when it comes to using personal and public transport vehicles. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a fresh set of guidelines which now allow for inter-state movement of private passenger vehicles as well as buses. Crucially this important relaxation is valid across all 3 zones - Red, Orange and Green. These rules however do not apply to those living in Containment zone areas anywhere in the country.

Pillion riders on two wheelers are not allowed in Red zones.

Plying of Auto rickshaws, taxis and buses has also now been permitted in all the zones. Till now only cabs were allowed that too in Green and Orange zone. However restrictions remain on how many passengers can travel in a vehicle at a time. While only 1 passenger is allowed in Autos and Taxis in all zones, private vehicles can carry 2 passengers apart from the driver across the zones. Pillion riders on two wheelers are not allowed in Red zones.

Just as in Lockdown 3.0 all the above mentioned activities are allowed only between 7 am and 7 pm everyday. After 7 pm only essentials services and valid curfew pass holders are allowed movement. Those aged above 65 years, below 10 years and pregnant women still cannot move out at all times in all zones. These rules also mean that your neighbourhood garages as well as service centres can open shop provided they follow all guidelines with respect to hygiene and social distancing. However the Centre has also said the states according to prevailing situations in their territories can alter these rules.

