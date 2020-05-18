New Cars and Bikes in India

Lockdown 4.0: Inter-State Movement Of Passenger Vehicles Allowed

Plying of Cabs, Autos and Buses has been allowed even in the Red Zone cities starting today.

| Updated:
2,410  Views
View Photos
Restriction on non-essential movement will continue from 7 pm to 7 am daily.

Highlights

  • States can alter these rules based on situations in their territories.
  • Rules do not apply to those living in Containment zones.
  • Senior citizens, children and pregnant women cannot go out at times.

As the nationwide lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic enters its fourth phase the Union government has announced removal of many restrictions when it comes to using personal and public transport vehicles. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a fresh set of guidelines which now allow for inter-state movement of private passenger vehicles as well as buses. Crucially this important relaxation is valid across all 3 zones - Red, Orange and Green. These rules however do not apply to those living in Containment zone areas anywhere in the country.

mvfjbjug

Pillion riders on two wheelers are not allowed in Red zones. 

Plying of Auto rickshaws, taxis and buses has also now been permitted in all the zones. Till now only cabs were allowed that too in Green and Orange zone. However restrictions remain on how many passengers can travel in a vehicle at a time. While only 1 passenger is allowed in Autos and Taxis in all zones, private vehicles can carry 2 passengers apart from the driver across the zones. Pillion riders on two wheelers are not allowed in Red zones.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: These 4-Wheeled Robots Are Keeping Chennai Police Safe

Just as in Lockdown 3.0 all the above mentioned activities are allowed only between 7 am and 7 pm everyday. After 7 pm only essentials services and valid curfew pass holders are allowed movement. Those aged above 65 years, below 10 years and pregnant women still cannot move out at all times in all zones. These rules also mean that your neighbourhood garages as well as service centres can open shop provided they follow all guidelines with respect to hygiene and social distancing. However the Centre has also said the states according to prevailing situations in their territories can alter these rules.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MINI models

MINI Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
₹ 37.1 Lakh *
MINI 3 door
MINI 3 door
₹ 29.7 - 43.5 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
MINI 5 door
MINI 5 door
₹ 33.3 Lakh *
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
₹ 39.4 - 44.9 Lakh *
View More
x
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Launch Details Revealed
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities