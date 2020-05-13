New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Reopens One-Thirds Of Its Dealerships in India

Maruti Suzuki has restarted sales operations in India with one-thirds of its dealerships now open for business. Interestingly, 60 per cent of these dealerships are in rural areas.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Over 60 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's currently open dealerships are located in rural areas

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has over 2,500 sales touchpoints in India
  • One-third of these are now open for business
  • Maruti received over 5,000 online bookings for cars during lockdown

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer by volumes, has restarted its sales operations in India with one-thirds of its dealerships now open for business. RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki confirmed the same to carandbike. Interestingly, about 60 per cent of the currently open dealerships are located in rural areas. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has more than 2,500 sales touch points across India. Throughout the lockdown, the company has received 5,000 bookings and once the government and local authorities eased the restrictions, Maruti has delivered over 2,300 cars since then. The company says that there are over 1,900 service centres open across India at present.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Q4 2020 Results Slump 28 Per Cent Due To Weak Demand

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Dzire

S-Presso

New Swift

Vitara Brezza

Alto 800

Baleno

Wagon R

Ertiga

Alto K10

Ciaz

XL6

S-Cross

Celerio

Eeco

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

Maruti has resumed operations at its Manesar plant from May 12, 2020. The same is being carried out with the necessary standards of hygiene and social distancing. There is no clarity on when operations at company's plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat will be resumed. Maruti has already begun working on getting things back to normal as it issued a set of comprehensive safety guidelines for its dealerships to restart operations.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Resumes Operations At Its Manesar Plant

0 Comments

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealer operations says that social distancing will be maintained in the best possible manner and employees are instructed to avoid physical contact as much as possible. Customers will be entertained one at a time and they will be given prior appointments. All people entering the showroom will be screened at entry gates for temperature. As far as test drives are concerned, that shall be provided only if customers ask for it and the vehicle will be sanitised after every round of a test drive.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Dzire with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Analysis: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Planned For Production?
Analysis: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Planned For Production?
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities