Maruti Suzuki Reopens One-Thirds Of Its Dealerships in India

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer by volumes, has restarted its sales operations in India with one-thirds of its dealerships now open for business. RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki confirmed the same to carandbike. Interestingly, about 60 per cent of the currently open dealerships are located in rural areas. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has more than 2,500 sales touch points across India. Throughout the lockdown, the company has received 5,000 bookings and once the government and local authorities eased the restrictions, Maruti has delivered over 2,300 cars since then. The company says that there are over 1,900 service centres open across India at present.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Q4 2020 Results Slump 28 Per Cent Due To Weak Demand

Maruti has resumed operations at its Manesar plant from May 12, 2020. The same is being carried out with the necessary standards of hygiene and social distancing. There is no clarity on when operations at company's plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat will be resumed. Maruti has already begun working on getting things back to normal as it issued a set of comprehensive safety guidelines for its dealerships to restart operations.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Resumes Operations At Its Manesar Plant

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealer operations says that social distancing will be maintained in the best possible manner and employees are instructed to avoid physical contact as much as possible. Customers will be entertained one at a time and they will be given prior appointments. All people entering the showroom will be screened at entry gates for temperature. As far as test drives are concerned, that shall be provided only if customers ask for it and the vehicle will be sanitised after every round of a test drive.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.