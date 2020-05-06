New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki To Resume Operations At Its Manesar Plant From May 12, 2020

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will be resuming operations at its plant in Manesar, Haryana, from May 12, 2020. There is no clarity on when Maruti Suzuki will begin production at its manufacturing facilities in Gurugram and Hansalpur, Gujarat.

There on clarity on resumption of operations at Maruti Suzuki's Gurgaon and Gujarat plants

Highlights

  • No clarity on when Gurugram & Gujarat plants will begin operations
  • Maruti has issued guidelines for its dealerships to restart operations
  • Maruti Suzuki posted zero sales in the domestic market In April 2020

In a notification to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer by volumes has said that it will resume operations at its Manesar plant from May 12, 2020. The same will be carried out with the necessary standards of hygiene and social distancing. There is no clarity on when operations at company's plants in Gurugram, Haryana and Hansalpur, Gujarat will be resumed. Maruti has already begun working on getting things back to normal as it issued a set of comprehensive safety guidelines for its dealerships to restart operations.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Issues New Safety Guidelines For Its Dealerships To Restart Operations

(Maruti Suzuki has issued an exhaustive set of safety guidelines for its dealerships as well)

The SOP says that social distancing will be maintained in the best possible manner and employees are instructed to avoid physical contact as much as possible. Customers will be entertained one at a time and they will be given prior appointments. All people entering the showroom will be screened at entry gates for temperature. As far as test drives are concerned, that shall be provided only if customers ask for it and the vehicle will be sanitised after every round of a test drive.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Reported Zero Domestic Sales In April 2020

0 Comments

The dealerships will especially sanitise the surfaces that are frequently touched like the steering wheel, gear knob, hand brake lever, switches, touchscreen and stereo system among others. The seats will also be covered with disposable covers which will have to be replaced after every test drive. All dealerships employees and their health will be monitored via an app, which works in conjunction with the Aarogya Setu app.

Hyundai Motor India Announces 'EMI Assurance' Program For New Car Owners
Hyundai Motor India Announces 'EMI Assurance' Program For New Car Owners
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
