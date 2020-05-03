New Cars and Bikes in India

McLaren Reveals Powertrain Details Of Its Fastest Car – The Speedtail

The electric motor, which uses Formula E-derived technology, generates more than 230kW. It gives the Speedtail the highest performance installation - including cooling and integration - of any electric motor currently in use on a production road car.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The McLaren Speedtail can go from 0-300 kmph in just 13 seconds

Highlights

  • The McLaren Speedtail can go from 0-300 kmph in 13 seconds
  • The Speedtail is a Hyper-GT
  • Top speed is rated at 403 kmph

The fastest McLaren ever built - the Speedtail - had completed high-speed validation tests in the United States and reached its maximum speed of 403 kmph, and while we brought you that news, we had stated every single time that the company has not yet revealed any details about the Hyper-GT's powertrain. Well, that's done and dusted now and McLaren has revealed all the details. From a standstill to 300 kmph takes just 13 seconds before it maxes out at 403 kmph.

The M840TQ powertrain comprises a 4-litre internal combustion engine and an electric drive unit, which together develop up to 1,055 bhp and a maximum torque of 1,150Nm. The V8 engine features technology that has evolved from McLaren's first hybrid hypercar, the legendary McLaren P1. A new lightweight air-intake system, improved cylinder head cooling and a revised piston design contribute 747 bhp and 800Nm of output to the Speedtail.

44eg8vtg

The M840TQ powertrain comprises a 4-litre internal combustion engine and an electric drive unit 

The electric motor, which uses Formula E-derived technology, generates more than 230kW. It gives the Speedtail the highest performance installation - including cooling and integration - of any electric motor currently in use on a production road car.

The high voltage energy storage system is where the Speedtail truly innovates. A high power cylindrical cell arranged in a unique array, the 1.647kWh unit is at the cutting edge of battery technology, being extremely compact and delivering the best power-to-weight ratio of any high voltage battery available today. As an indication of how McLaren technology has advanced, the power density of this battery is four times that of the unit in the McLaren P1, providing 5.2kW/kg and an output of 270kW.

tj0rb01o

 The electric motor, which uses Formula E-derived technology, generates more than 230kW

0 Comments

The design and integration of the battery system enables the Speedtail to achieve its maximum speed by intelligent energy deployment, with these headline figures achievable because the cells are thermally controlled by a dielectrical cooling system and permanently immersed in a lightweight, electrically insulative oil which quickly transfers heat away from the cells. This system, the first of its kind in a production road car, is highly efficient and allows the cells to run harder and for longer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

x
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variant Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variant Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities