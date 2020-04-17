New Cars and Bikes in India

Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields

These specially formed women patrol teams by Thrissur police are involved in enforcing the lockdown along with helping senior citizens, women and children in need.

| Updated:
5,450  Views
View Photos
Royal Enfields are the chosen motorcycles to perform these lockdown duties.

Highlights

  • 12 Police women form this special patrol squad of Thrissur police.
  • They are helping senior citizens, women and children in need.
  • These cops were trained to ride Royal Enfields earlier this year.

The southern state of Kerala has received appreciation from all over the country for responding actively to the Coronavirus pandemic. The state has come out with unique solutions and policing too has been stringent. Now, Kerala is the most densely populated state in the country and that requires an extra effort to ensure the lockdown. As a part of that police in the city of Thrissur has formed a special women only bike squad to help implement the lockdown in the most effective way.

The special part about these women patrol teams is that they are going around town enforcing the lockdown on Royal Enfield Motorcycles. Colour co-ordinated helmets have also been provided to them for easy identification. The primary task that has been assigned to them is helping in enforcement along with helping senior citizens, women and children in need. This is a part of the Janamaithri Suraksha Project of Kerala Police which aims to effectively bridge the gap between police and public. The community policing initiative was announced a few years ago.

royal enfield bullet 350 uce

Royal Enfield has been the chosen patrolling motorcycle for many police forces in the country. 

0 Comments

Royal Enfield motorcycles for a long time have been the choice of wheels for law enforcing agencies across the country when it comes to ensuring effective patrolling. In today's dire times when it is necessary to keep everyone indoors these Kerala police women have once again got astride these bikes they learnt to ride earlier this year. This step was taken just before the auspicious occasion of Vishu earlier this week when markets across the town were expected to see a big surge of customers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 50,860 - 54,150 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.36 - 1.8 Lakh *
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
₹ 1.8 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.15 - 1.62 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.43 - 1.47 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,200 - 98,835 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 83,042 - 86,042 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 63,912 - 65,412 *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Bajaj Auto Workers Agree To 10 Per Cent Pay Cut
Coronavirus Pandemic: Bajaj Auto Workers Agree To 10 Per Cent Pay Cut
BMW Group Delivers 2482 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2020
BMW Group Delivers 2482 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2020
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille
2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand
2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities