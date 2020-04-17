Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields

The southern state of Kerala has received appreciation from all over the country for responding actively to the Coronavirus pandemic. The state has come out with unique solutions and policing too has been stringent. Now, Kerala is the most densely populated state in the country and that requires an extra effort to ensure the lockdown. As a part of that police in the city of Thrissur has formed a special women only bike squad to help implement the lockdown in the most effective way.

The special part about these women patrol teams is that they are going around town enforcing the lockdown on Royal Enfield Motorcycles. Colour co-ordinated helmets have also been provided to them for easy identification. The primary task that has been assigned to them is helping in enforcement along with helping senior citizens, women and children in need. This is a part of the Janamaithri Suraksha Project of Kerala Police which aims to effectively bridge the gap between police and public. The community policing initiative was announced a few years ago.

Royal Enfield has been the chosen patrolling motorcycle for many police forces in the country.

Royal Enfield motorcycles for a long time have been the choice of wheels for law enforcing agencies across the country when it comes to ensuring effective patrolling. In today's dire times when it is necessary to keep everyone indoors these Kerala police women have once again got astride these bikes they learnt to ride earlier this year. This step was taken just before the auspicious occasion of Vishu earlier this week when markets across the town were expected to see a big surge of customers.

