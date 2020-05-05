MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro Production Begins

The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro was unveiled as a concept bike at the EICMA 2018 show in Milan, and now finally production has begun for the bike, which combines 1970s design and detail with a completely modern machine. Production of the limited edition Superveloce 800 Serie Oro had been delayed, partly due to COVID-19 and also due to financial woes, but now with MV Agusta resuming operations in Italy, as well as production with social distancing measures in place, the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro may soon become reality, and be available on sale in Europe, followed by other markets around the world.

(It gets the same engine as the F3 800 but will have a different state of tune)

As MV Agusta resumes operations in Varese, CEO Timur Sardarov has also said that the focus will now be on strengthening the brand's dealer network, which has been quite weak in recent years. At the same time, MV Agusta will be looking forward to strengthen its global presence with the help of new investments, particularly from Chinese partner, Loncin. And the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro comes at a time when MV Agusta plans to expand the range in the next few years to include an ADV model, as well as develop smaller displacement models in collaboration with Loncin.

MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro Will Be Launched In 2020

(The overall design of the Superveloce has been inspired by MV Agusta's Moto GP bikes of the 1970s)

The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro keeps the MV Agusta heritage intact, with intricate '70s styling, with the underpinnings of the 799 cc, three-cylinder engine from the F3. That in-line three-cylinder engine puts out 148 bhp of power, and features a counter rotating crankshaft coupled to a six-speed gearbox and trademark triple tip exhaust system. The Superveloce 800 Serie Oro also has technology derived from the Brutale 1000 Gold Series, which includes a second generation 5-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity that can mirror navigation functions from the rider's phone via the MV Ride app, and also gets ride-by-wire and a whole lot more in the electronics package. The bike's weight has been limited to just 173 kg due to extensive use of lightweight materials, including carbon fibre.

