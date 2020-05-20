New Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Slated To Be Launched In India In 2020

Though last year was pretty much dull for the entire automobile industry, the carmaker kept the excitement going by launching new cars in the Indian market. The year kick-started on a positive note for the auto manufacturers, however, the Coronavirus ruined the good start as the entire auto sector along with other industries came to standstill. However, the market is slowly approaching the new normal wherein the manufacturers have started resuming operations across the country. With everything slowly coming back on track, the demand for the new vehicles is expected to rise again. During the 2020 Auto Expo, the companies clearly emphasised on the SUV space playing a prominent role in the buying sentiments of the Indian customers. The demand for seven-seater SUVs has witnessed an upward trend over time. Here is the list of upcoming seven-seater SUVs that are likely to be launched in India in 2020.

The Tata Gravitas was previewed as the Buzzard concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

Tata Gravitas

Tata Gravitas is essentially a seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier, which is one of the most awaited launches of this year. The upcoming SUV will bear a flagship badge in Tata's product portfolio for the Indian market. The SUV was showcased in February 2020 earlier this year. It gets a length of 4661 mm, a width of 1894 mm, and height of 1786 mm along with the wheelbase of 2741 mm. Under the hood, the SUV employs the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine seen on the Harrier. Transmission duties will be carried out by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with optional six-speed automatic.

The MG Hector Plus will be the brand's next launch in India

MG Hector Plus

The upcoming Hector Plus is one of the highly awaited products from the house of MG Motor India. The carmaker will be offering the SUV in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations. The MG Hector Plus will get minor cosmetic updates sporting glossy black grille, which will be flanked by new LED DRLs and updated headlights. The seven-seater Hector Plus will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. The company will offer a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with DCT as an optional for the petrol variants.

MG Gloster was showcased at Auto Expo 2020

MG Gloster

MG Gloster is another product that will be making its presence felt in the Indian automotive space. The upcoming SUV will be seen in a seven-seater avatar, which will be essentially a rebadged version of Maxus D90 that made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year. Once launched in the country, the SUV will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the full-sized SUV space.

Toyota Fortuner SUV render image surfaced online

Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expected to introduce the mid-life facelift iteration of the current generation Fortuner later in 2020. The new Toyota Fortuner SUV will come with cosmetic updates that will be in-line with the brand's global design language. The seven-seater SUV is likely to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options, which are seen on the current model. When launched, the SUV will lock horns with Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X and others in the segment.

The 7-seater Jeep Grand Compass will borrow its styling from the Compass facelift which gets new grille, revised headlamps and new alloys

Jeep Compass 7-Seater SUV

Jeep, the American manufacturer is working on the new seven-seater SUV, which is likely to be called as Jeep Grand Compass. Apart from the Compass 7-seater, the company is also working on sub-compact SUV that will go against the like of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the launch of the seven-seater Compass SUV has been delayed for a few months and now it is likely to hit the Indian market around the festive season in 2020. Codenamed as Jeep Low D 3-row, the new Jeep seven-seater SUV will be developed on the 'Small Wide 4x4' platform that also underpins the Compass SUV. The SUV will be manufactured at FCA's plant in Ranjangaon near Pune.

